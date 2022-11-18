Polyphenol Market Size with CAGR Status, Competitive Landscape, Industry Share, Future Trends, Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global polyphenol market size was US$ 1.68 billion in 2021. The global polyphenol market size is forecast to reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A polyphenol is a naturally occurring compound found in plant foods such as fruits, vegetables, herbal teas, spices, dark chocolate, and wines. In other words, they can neutralize harmful free radicals that would otherwise damage your cells and increase your risk of conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Growing demand for herbal products, increased health benefits offered by polyphenol, and an increase in the elderly population are factors driving the global polyphenol market growth.
- The aging population has fueled a demand for fortified food supplements to reduce the effects of chronic diseases, which is forecast to boost the global polyphenol market.
- Consumers with busy lifestyles and hectic schedules are now looking for healthy drinks, which contain polyphenol as a key ingredient that can enhance their physical and mental well-being. Consequently, all of these factors contribute to the growth of the polyphenol market globally.
- Increasing R&D investments and technological advances are forecast to fuel polyphenol market demand and generate growth opportunities.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive effect on the global polyphenol market. Due to the increased adoption of dietary supplements and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, COVID-19 guidelines and lock-down implementations across several regions have slowed the global market. A lack of transportation and workforce had slowed the global market’s growth. As a result, investors and productivity were affected.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region dominates the global Polyphenol market. This is due to growing health concerns among older people and youth. The increase in the food & beverage industry in developing countries such as China and India is forecast to generate the largest share of the polyphenol market.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global polyphenol market are:
- Ajinomoto Co., Incorporated
- Aquanova AG
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- Botaniex, Incorporated
- Chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co., limited
- Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG
- Indena S.p.A.
- FutureCeuticals, Incorporated
- Glanbia Nutritionals, Incorporated
- CPC Ingredients Limited
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global polyphenol market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
- Apple
- Green Tea
- Grape Seeds
- Others
Segmentation based on Type
- Flavonoid
- Resveratrol
- Phenolic Acid
- Lignin
Segmentation based on Application
- Functional Beverages
- Functional Foods
- Dietary Supplements
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
