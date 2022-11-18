Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Demands, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2030

The global collagen peptide and gelatin market size was US$ 4809.3 million in 2021. The global collagen peptide and gelatin market size is forecast to reach US$ 7786.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A collagen peptide is a source of collagen that is easily digestible, highly bioactive, and cold-soluble. The peptides form through the dissolution of the molecular bonds between individual collagen fibers. The collagen is an irreversibly hydrolyzed form, where hydrolysis reduces fibrils of protein into smaller peptides, and a wide range of molecular weight is achievable by physical and chemical methods of denaturation. Gelatin contains lysine, which strengthens the bones. Additionally, it helps the body absorb calcium, which prevents bone loss and helps keep the bones strong. Some people consume gelatin to prevent osteoporosis, a condition that causes bones to become weak or brittle.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

In recent years, people have become more aware of collagen peptides and gelatin’s health benefits, which make it a better choice because of its high protein content. As a result, consumers’ increased awareness of health risks is forecast to drive the collagen peptide and gelatin market.

An increase in demand for convenience and functional foods & beverages, coupled with an increase in applications in pharmaceuticals, is forecast to boost the collagen peptides and gelatin market.

A variety of dairy products incorporate gelatin into their products, such as dairy drinks, yogurt products, and quark. It boosts the growth of the collagen peptide and gelatin market.

Increasing food regulations, social and religious food norms, and an awareness of animal protection may slow down the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

During the pandemic, collagen peptide products and supplements were in great demand among consumers. Consumers want products that provide them with multidimensional support to simplify their routines. Thus, consumers were more concerned about their health and immunity during the pandemic and actively sought wellness. Nevertheless, exporters in developing and developed countries have faced challenges due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The challenges faced by exporters of collagen peptides and gelatin products are likely to continue for the foreseeable future, as different states and governments worldwide implement various measures to combat COVID-19.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific held dominant in the market and is forecast to expand significantly during the forecast period. Due to an increase in collagen peptide and gelatin consumption in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific. In addition, the Asia Pacific region presents numerous opportunities for investment and innovation in the collagen peptide & gelatin market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global collagen peptide & gelatin market are:

Collagen Solutions, Plc

Darling Ingredients, Incorporated

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

GELITA AG

GELNEX

Holista Colltech Limited

LAPI GROUP SpA.

Tessenderlo Group

Trobas Gelatine B.V.

Weishardt Group

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global collagen peptide & gelatin market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Source, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Gelatin

Peptide

Segmentation based on Source

Bovine

Sheep

Porcine

Chicken

Marine

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Pharmaceutical

Food

Beverage

Cosmetic

Nutraceutical

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

