Limestone Market 2022 Size, Top Countries Data, Business Insights, and SWOT Analysis

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Limestone Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Limestone Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The major component of limestone-a sedimentary rock-is calcium carbonate in the formation of the mineral calcite. It could also take the form of chemical sedimentary rock that is produced when calcium carbonate from lake or ocean water crystallites. The Limestone market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand from the construction industry and rising steel production.

The World Steel Association estimates that worldwide steel production increased by 3.7% from 1,880.4 metric tons in 2020 to approximately 1,950.5 metric tons in 2021. This displays the current state of global market demand. However, rising CO2 emission factors from agricultural liming may halt market growth. The market for the Limestone Market is expected to rise, owing to Increasing infrastructural developments and rising strategic initiatives by the private players in the Market. However, rising CO2 emission factor from agricultural liming hamper the market growth during the projected years.

The key regions considered for the Global Limestone Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to rising construction industry and its increasing application of steel and iron, construction, water and wastewater treatment, paper and pulp, agriculture, and chemical industry. Whereas, North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rising R&D in the market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Lhoist Group

AMR India Limited

Carmeuse

GLC Minerals LLC

Graymont Limited

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

Imerys

Kerford Limestone

LafargeHolcim

Minerals Technologies Inc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, the largest manufacturing facility of its kind in Benelux, Carmeuse opened a new installation to create limestone filler with a production capability of 450,000 metric tonnes, at a cost of EUR 16.33 million. With this expansion of its production base, the company will enhance its geographical presence in the forecast period.

In April 2021, Zhumadianshi Baiyun Paper Co. Ltd. and Minerals Technologies Inc. entered into an agreement to build a 50,000 metric tonnes per year satellite precipitated calcium carbonate plant at their paper mill in Suiping County, Zhumadian City. With this agreement, the company will enhance its overall structure and encourage the company to provide various innovative solutions to its customers.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Industry Lime

Chemical Lime

Construction Lime

Refractory Lime

By End-User:

Paper and Pulp

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Plastics

Building and Construction

Steel Manufacturing

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

