Dental Digital X-ray Market Scope, Share, Key Driver, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2030

Global Dental Digital X-ray Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

A dental Digital X-ray is a preventive and diagnostic approach in which X-rays pass through soft tissue as the gum and get absorbed by dense tissues that produce an image. It enables dentists to diagnose common dental problems such as cavities, and other dental disorders and infections. The Dental Digital X-ray market is expanding because of factors such as rising incidences of dental disorders and a rising geriatric population.

According to the World Health Organization in 2022, dental and oral diseases are affecting around 3.5 million people globally. It includes most low and middle-income countries. The rising consumption of tobacco, sugar and other chemically enriched food products is responsible for growing dental disorders. Whereas, technological advancements across dental imaging techniques and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are creating lucrative opportunities for the market. However, higher cost of dental digital X-ray equipment hampers the market growth in the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Dental Digital X-ray Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising awareness of dental care and increasing incidences of dental-related disorders and infections, etc. Whereas, North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising geriatric population, advancements and initiatives associated with dentistry across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc

Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

Planmeca OY

Vatech Networks

LED Dental (LED Medical Diagnostics)

Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd

Air Techniques

Midmark Corp

Cefla S.C

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Overjet achieved the United States Patent for its artificial intelligence (AI) tech. It measures anatomical structures and quantifies disease on dental X-rays.

In April 2021, Carestream Dental launched the CS 2400P. It is a portable generator delivering the X-ray beam required for efficient image quality while offering the full flexibility of use inherent to a mobile device.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Digital X-Ray Systems

Analog X-Ray Systems

By Type:

Extraoral X-Ray Systems

Panoramic/Cephalometric Systems

Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems

Intraoral X-Ray Systems

Digital Sensors

Photo-Stimulable Phosphor (PSP) Systems

Hybrid X-Ray Systems

By Application:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Forensic

By End-user:

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

