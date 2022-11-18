Folding Boxboard Market Insight And Key Players With Forecasts Up To 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Folding Boxboard Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Folding Boxboard Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

FBBs, also known as folding box boards are made from several layers of mechanical and chemical pulp. Folding boxboard offers quality consistency, efficiency, and product performance in packaging operations and manufacturing. Folding boxboard is a durable, reliable, affordable, lightweight, and extremely efficient solution. These are commonly used in the retail, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, cosmetics, and photographic industries. The key factor driving the market growth is rising demand for sustainable packaging solution, growing demand in food and beverages industry, and rising demand in ecommerce industry would create lucrative demand for the market during forecast period.

According to the recent 2021 Global Buying Green Report, more than half of respondents (54%) consider sustainable packaging when choosing a product, and younger consumers (aged 44 and under) are the one who are driving this trend. Compared to 70% of customers overall, 83% of people in that age group say they are willing to pay more for products that have been packaged sustainably. Also, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2020, the Indian e-commerce valued USD 46.2 billion and is anticipated to reach USD 188 billion by 2025. As a result, rising demand for sustainable packaging and growing E-commerce industry anticipated to crates lucrative demand for the market. However, rising public awareness of the benefits of eco-friendly packaging would create lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. Also, the availability of substitutes stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Folding Boxboard Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the rising demand in food & beverages and Ecommerce industry and growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solution. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand in pharmaceutical industry and Food & Beverages industry and presence of key market players in the region.

Mondi Group plc

Kotkamills Oy.

International Forest Products LLC

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Metsa Board Corp.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

SAPPI Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj.

Dordan Manufacturing Company

PG Paper Company

In 2021, International Paper’s Kwidzyn plant in Poland was acquired by Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG in a deal that would expand the company’s range of carton board products made from virgin fibre.

In 2020, With the launch of Mets aboard Pro FBB OBAfree, MetsaBoard Prime FBB EB eco-barrier paperboard, and Mets aboard Natural FBB uncoated folding boxboard, Metsa Board Corp. announced the expansion of its folding boxboard product portfolio.

By Basis Weight:

Up to 200 GSM

201 – 300 GSM

301 – 350 GSM

Above 350 GSM

By Material Type:

Uncoated Paperboard

Coated Virgin Paperboard

Recycled Paperboard

By End Use:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

