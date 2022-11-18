Wi Fi Market Share 2022 Top Industry Players, Regional Study, Growth Drivers and Opportunities by 2030

The Global Wi-Fi Market was valued $28.41 billion in the year 2019 and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

As per the analysis, the global Wi-Fi market is majorly driven by boost in remote working, owing to adoption of social distancing as a primary safety measure amidst the global pandemic of COVID-19 due to coronavirus. The global market is witnessing huge growth in number of wi-fi connections due to increase in number of remote working globally. Additionally, the global wi-fi market is driven by various other factors that will influence the global demand in future, after this pandemic that include increasing adoption of BYOD among organizations and increasing adoption of smart devices that include smartphones, tablets and other smart devices.

The global Wi-Fi market is segmented on the basis of various segments such as Component, Solutions, Services and Verticals. These market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail. The Component segment of the global market is categorised into Solutions and Services segments. The Solutions Segment is categorized into Wireless Hotspot Gateways, WLAN Controllers, Access Points and Others that include Extenders, Repeaters, Antennas, Switches and Routers in the sub-segment. The Services Segment of the global market is further categorized into Survey and analysis, Support, Installation and Network Planning and Designing. The Vertical Segment of the global Wi-Fi market is segmented into Sports and Leisure, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Government, Transportation, Retail, Healthcare, Education and others that include Defence and Military, Oil and Gas and BFSI as the major sub-segments.

The Global Wi-Fi Market is segmented on the basis of different regions that include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

These regions are further categorized into various sub-segments such as:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa)

Among these, the North America region accounted to have largest market share and expected to dominate the market in the future, owing to well-established infrastructure, high capita income in the region and presence of major key market players in the region. Whereas, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest rate with highest CAGR among all the other regions. The regional growth is attributed to large number of working population base, increasing investment of key players in the region to boost the regional infrastructure and growth in technological advancements related to Wi-Fi technology.

Key Players Insights

The Global Wi-Fi market research report include in-depth study and analysis of the market players present in the market. The market players are adopting various competitive strategies to withhold the market position for the long-term and hold the market place in the competitive edge in the global market. Some of the major market players listed in the research study are:

Capgemini (France)

Cognizant (US)

Cigniti (India)

Tricentis (Austria)

Cavisson Systems (US)

Oracle (US)

Xamarin (US)

SOASTA (US)

Cygnet Infotech (India)

SmartBear Software (UK)

Micro Focus (UK)

Broadcom (US)

IBM (US)

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast -period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

