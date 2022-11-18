Taiwan adds 17,952 local COVID cases, 58 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 17,952 local COVID cases on Friday (Nov. 18), with 51 imported cases and 58 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 11% from the same day last week.

At Friday's press briefing, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said the mortality rate is higher among those not receiving a three-dose regimen of COVID-19 vaccines, regardless of the brands. Furthermore, booster jabs are found to have better protection and be able to reduce the odds of developing moderate-to-severe symptoms, according to the center's research.

With the local elections are eight days away, Wang is calling on those who test positive not to go to the polling station and put the health of others at risk, However, the existing rules do not stop infected individuals from leaving quarantine to vote.

Local cases

Local cases included 8,237 males and 9,699 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 16 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 2,874 cases, 2,428 cases in Kaohsiung City, 2,251 in Taichung City, 1,934 in Taoyuan City, 1,713 in Tainan City, 1,587 in Taipei City, 960 in Changhua County, 624 in Pingtung County, 517 in Hsinchu County, 473 in Miaoli County, 449 in Hsinchu City, 434 Yunlin County, 331 in Chiayi County, 293 in Nantou County, 264 in Yilan County, 228 in Keelung City, 198 in Hualien County, 194 in Chiayi City, 116 in Taitung County, 42 in Kinmen County, 38 in Penghu County, and four in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 51 imported cases included 20 males and 31 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

COVID deaths

The 58 deaths included 32 males and 26 females, ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 54 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 41 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,130,231 cases, of which 8,093,015 were local and 37,162 were imported. So far, 13,848 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.