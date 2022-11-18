Top Taipei Thanksgiving dining options for 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For those longing for a Thanksgiving dinner in Taipei, including turkey with all the fixings, Taiwan News has created a list of restaurants and hotels that offer either dine-in opportunities or Thanksgiving hampers for carrying out.

Many places require reservations, so move quickly before all the spots are gobbled up as Turkey Day nears.

Prices vary greatly from one establishment to another. In the list below, the approximate cost of a Thanksgiving spread will be indicated by the number of dollar signs in parentheses: $ for NT$490-799, $$ for NT$800-999, $$$ NT$1,000-2,000, and $$$$ for NT$2,001+.

Restaurants/Bars

Baba Kevin's American Barbecue ($)

From Nov. 2 to Dec. 25, Baba Kevin's is offering a hickory-smoked holiday turkey with stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, "Grandma's famous gravy," and two sides, including the choice of pumpkin pie.



(Baba Kevin's American Barbecue photo)

On Tap ($)

On Tap will be offering a three-course turkey dinner on Nov. 24 that will include the homemade soup of the day, roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, green beans, corn on the cob, gravy, cranberry sauce, home-baked cornbread, and homemade pumpkin pie, with a choice of wine, beer, or a soft drink. American music, sports, movies, and TV shows will be playing on the bar's screens. A 50% deposit is required for all dinner reservations.

Bald Fatty Bistro ($)

The colorfully named Bald Fatty Bistro will have a Thanksgiving special from Nov. 24-27 that will include pumpkin soup, chef's salad, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, candied yam, walnut green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Dessert will include candy-pecan pumpkin pie, which can be washed down with coffee or tea. Call (02) 2921-1367.



(Bald Fatty Bistro photo)

Hotels

Palais de Chine Hotel Taipei ($$$$)

The Palais de Chine Hotel in Taipei will be offering a deluxe Thanksgiving basket from Nov. 1 to Dec. 28 that includes a 5-kilogram turkey, cranberry sauce, eight-flavor stuffing, grilled mixed vegetables, corn on the cob, pumpkin pie, French pecan pie, mixed nut bread, and a bottle of Italian wine. Call (02) 2181-9999 to order a Thanksgiving basket.



(Palais de Chine Hotel Taipei photo)

Sheraton Grand Hotel ($$$$)

From Nov. 14 to Dec. 28, Sheraton Grand Hotel will offer turkey baskets featuring roast turkey or roast beef paired with delicious sides. Orders must be placed three days before the pickup date. Call (02) 2321-1818 to place an order.



(Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel photo)

amba TAIPEI SONGSHAN ($$$$)

The Buttermilk restaurant in amba Taipei Zhongshan will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner with roasted turkey and all the trimmings from Nov. 10-24. The restaurant is providing diners with the option of celebrating Thanksgiving from the comfort of their own homes with a Thanksgiving Gift Basket, which feeds up to six people. For reservations, call (02) 2565-2898.



(Amba-hotels.com photo)

Cooking Your Own Turkey

Costco ($$$$) and Thomas Meat ($$$) sell whole turkeys. However, they sell out rapidly as Thanksgiving approaches, so hurry before it's too late!