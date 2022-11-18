Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Top Taipei Thanksgiving dining options for 2022

Taiwan News list of restaurants, hotels in capital that serve Thanksgiving dinners

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/18 15:23
(Amba Taipei Songshan Hotel photo)

(Amba Taipei Songshan Hotel photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For those longing for a Thanksgiving dinner in Taipei, including turkey with all the fixings, Taiwan News has created a list of restaurants and hotels that offer either dine-in opportunities or Thanksgiving hampers for carrying out.

Many places require reservations, so move quickly before all the spots are gobbled up as Turkey Day nears.

Prices vary greatly from one establishment to another. In the list below, the approximate cost of a Thanksgiving spread will be indicated by the number of dollar signs in parentheses: $ for NT$490-799, $$ for NT$800-999, $$$ NT$1,000-2,000, and $$$$ for NT$2,001+.

Restaurants/Bars

Baba Kevin's American Barbecue ($)

From Nov. 2 to Dec. 25, Baba Kevin's is offering a hickory-smoked holiday turkey with stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, "Grandma's famous gravy," and two sides, including the choice of pumpkin pie.

Top Taipei Thanksgiving dining options for 2022
(Baba Kevin's American Barbecue photo)

On Tap ($)

On Tap will be offering a three-course turkey dinner on Nov. 24 that will include the homemade soup of the day, roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, green beans, corn on the cob, gravy, cranberry sauce, home-baked cornbread, and homemade pumpkin pie, with a choice of wine, beer, or a soft drink. American music, sports, movies, and TV shows will be playing on the bar's screens. A 50% deposit is required for all dinner reservations.

Bald Fatty Bistro ($)

The colorfully named Bald Fatty Bistro will have a Thanksgiving special from Nov. 24-27 that will include pumpkin soup, chef's salad, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, candied yam, walnut green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Dessert will include candy-pecan pumpkin pie, which can be washed down with coffee or tea. Call (02) 2921-1367.

Top Taipei Thanksgiving dining options for 2022
(Bald Fatty Bistro photo)

Hotels

Palais de Chine Hotel Taipei ($$$$)

The Palais de Chine Hotel in Taipei will be offering a deluxe Thanksgiving basket from Nov. 1 to Dec. 28 that includes a 5-kilogram turkey, cranberry sauce, eight-flavor stuffing, grilled mixed vegetables, corn on the cob, pumpkin pie, French pecan pie, mixed nut bread, and a bottle of Italian wine. Call (02) 2181-9999 to order a Thanksgiving basket.

Top Taipei Thanksgiving dining options for 2022
(Palais de Chine Hotel Taipei photo)

Sheraton Grand Hotel ($$$$)

From Nov. 14 to Dec. 28, Sheraton Grand Hotel will offer turkey baskets featuring roast turkey or roast beef paired with delicious sides. Orders must be placed three days before the pickup date. Call (02) 2321-1818 to place an order.

Top Taipei Thanksgiving dining options for 2022
(Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel photo)

amba TAIPEI SONGSHAN ($$$$)

The Buttermilk restaurant in amba Taipei Zhongshan will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner with roasted turkey and all the trimmings from Nov. 10-24. The restaurant is providing diners with the option of celebrating Thanksgiving from the comfort of their own homes with a Thanksgiving Gift Basket, which feeds up to six people. For reservations, call (02) 2565-2898.

Top Taipei Thanksgiving dining options for 2022
(Amba-hotels.com photo)

Cooking Your Own Turkey

Costco ($$$$) and Thomas Meat ($$$) sell whole turkeys. However, they sell out rapidly as Thanksgiving approaches, so hurry before it's too late!
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving in Taipei
Thanksgiving in Taiwan
Thanksgiving basket
Thanksgiving meal

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Taipei Thanksgiving dining options for 2021
Top Taipei Thanksgiving dining options for 2021
2021/11/19 18:58
Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores
Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores
2020/11/27 20:00
CBS contrasts Taiwan's 'rock concerts' with US' Covid resurgence
CBS contrasts Taiwan's 'rock concerts' with US' Covid resurgence
2020/11/26 16:33
Top Thanksgiving dining options in Taipei for 2020
Top Thanksgiving dining options in Taipei for 2020
2020/11/26 12:46
Thanksgiving could be make-or-break in US virus response
Thanksgiving could be make-or-break in US virus response
2020/11/24 20:30