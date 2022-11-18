Durugordon scores 15 as Austin Peay tops South Florida 62-60

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sean Durugordon's 15 points off of the bench helped lead Austin Peay to a 62-60 victory against South Florida on Thursday night.

Durugordon added six rebounds for the Governors (2-2). Caleb Stone-Carrawell shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Elijah Hutchins-Everett recorded 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Bulls (0-4) were led in scoring by Tyler Harris, who finished with 14 points and four assists. Sam Hines Jr. added 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks for South Florida. Selton Miguel also had 13 points.

Austin Peay went into halftime leading South Florida 32-30. Shon Robinson scored 10 points in the half. Hutchins-Everett led Austin Peay with 11 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.