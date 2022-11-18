No. 15 TCU starts fast in 95-60 win over Louisiana-Monroe

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 16 points and JaKobe Coles scored 15, helping 15th-ranked TCU overwhelm Louisiana-Monroe 95-60 on Thursday night in an Emerald Coast Classic matchup.

Micah Peavy added 12 points for TCU (3-1) and O’Bannon had 11 in the first half.

Tyreke Locure had 14 points for the Warhawks (2-2).

Things got a bit testy at the end of the first half, after Frogs forward Chuck O’Bannon was ejected because of a flagrant foul.

O’Bannon had his elbow near the neck of Savion Gallion when the Warhawks guard was shoved to the floor and his head hit the knee of another TCU player in the final second of the first half. O’Bannon was ejected and Gallion made the second of his free throw attempts for a 53-26 halftime score.

As the teams exited the court through the single tunnel, coaches had to get between the teams and referees blew whistles to restore order after some jawing between some of the players.

Shahada Wells made a 3-pointer and a layup in the opening minute of the game, both on assists from Rondell Walker, as the Frogs jumped ahead to stay. They had a 10-point lead before the first media timeout, and led 34-14 on a layup by Coles midway through the first half.

The Frogs played their second game in a row without Big 12 preseason player of the year Mike Miles, who has a left foot injury. They lost 64-63 at home without him Monday night against Northwestern State, a 9-23 team last season.

BIG PICTURE

Louisiana-Monroe: The Warhawks, with only one returning starter and six transfers, were coming off back-to-back games with seven players scoring in double figures. But those 52- and 49-point wins were at home against small schools Dallas Christian and Central Baptist. They had opened the season with a 33-point loss at Texas A&M.

TCU: The Frogs, who last season got their first NCAA Tournament win in 35 years, shot 53.1 % (34 of 64) from the field and 50% on 3-pointers (10 of 20) to wrap up their season-opening four-game homestand. TCU trailed by 20 points in the first half of its opener and won 73-72 only after Arkansas-Pine Bluff missed a game-ending shot, then struggled to put away Lamar in their second game.

UP NEXT

Louisiana-Monroe will travel just more than 30 miles from its campus to play at Louisiana Tech on Monday night.

TCU hits the road for the first time this season to play California in Florida the day after Thanksgiving in the Emerald Coast Classic.

