'Limbo' a record-breaking Golden Horse Awards nominee at Taiwan awards show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dubbed "Taiwan’s Oscars," the 59th Golden Horse Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday (Nov. 19) at National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall.

Taiwan's award-winning actress Hsieh Ying-xuan (謝盈萱) will host the ceremony for the first time. Meanwhile, the Golden Horse promotional film — directed by Hsu Cheng-jie (許承傑), who Hsieh worked with in the movie “Little Big Women” (孤味) — pays tribute to the Hollywood blockbuster “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” with Hsieh playing a number of characters.

Taiwanese actor Joseph Chang (張孝全) received a second nomination as best leading actor for the crime film, “The Post-Truth World." This is the fourth time he has received a Golden Horse Awards nomination.

The Hong Kong action thriller “Limbo,” starring Gordon Lam (林家棟) and Cya Liu (劉雅瑟), will compete in 14 major categories, including Best Director, Best Leading Actor, and Best Leading Actress. The Taiwanese thriller “Incantation” and the drama “Coo-Coo 043” each received 13 nominations.



Joseph Chang will compete with Gordon Lam, Anthony Wong, Yu An-Shun, and Louis Cheung for Best Leading Actor. (Facebook, The Post-Truth World photo)



Huang Sin-ting is nominated for Best New Performer. (Instagram, Huang Sin-ting photo)

One of the nominees for Best New Performer, Huang Sin-ting (黃歆庭), 6, is the youngest in Golden Horse history. Her performance in “Incantation” as a cursed girl was so terrifying it won her the nickname "scariest new actress.”

The Singaporea-Korea drama “Ajoomma,” starring Singaporean star Hong Hui-fang and South Korean veteran actor Jung Dong-hwan, will compete for the Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actor awards.

This is the first time Hong has taken a lead role in a film after four decades in the business. Both and Jung will take part in the ceremony on Saturday evening.

The 62-year-old Japanese actress Hitomi Kuroki and Japan's acclaimed director Hirokazu Kore-eda will attend the ceremony as awards presenters, along with Chang Chen (張震), Chang Ai-chia (張艾嘉), and Alyssa Chia (賈靜雯).

The red carpet walk will take place at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m on Saturday (Nov. 19). Line Today, MyVideo, and the official Youtube channel will broadcast online.



Golden Horse Awards' promotion film. (YouTube video)