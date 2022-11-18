North Korean fires suspected ICBM into Japan's EEZ — reports

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday a suspected North Korean Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is thought to have crashed in the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the northern island of Hokkaido.

"The ballistic missile launched by North Korea is believed to have landed in our EEZ west of Hokkaido," Kishida said. He called the launch "absolutely unacceptable," while adding that no damage to ships or aircraft have been reported.

Earlier Tokyo's defense ministry had confirmed the launch of an ICMB in a statement.

"North Korea launched an ICBM-class ballistic missile from near the western coast of the Korean Peninsula at around 10:14 am (1.14 am GMT) today," the defense ministry said.

The launch on Friday comes a day after North Korea started testing ballistic missiles. Pyongyang has warned it will carry out further such actions, sparking worries that a nuclear test may occur soon.

