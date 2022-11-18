Alexa
3rd annual Chopin Outdoor Concert scheduled for Nov. 26 in Taipei

Polish pianist Kamil Tokarski to perform selected works by Frederic Chopin

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/18 11:49
Polish pianist Kamil Tokarski. (Kamil Tokarski photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Polish Office in Taipei will hold the third annual Chopin Outdoor Concert at Daan Forest Park on Saturday (Nov. 26) at 6:00 p.m.

Polish pianist Kamil Tokarski will once again perform a selection of Frederic Chopin’s works, with Anna Majchrzak providing Mandarin explanations of the history and context of each classical piece.

Tokarski, who is based in Taipei, praised Chopin for his ability to capture the spirit of the country through his music, in a previous interview with Taiwan News. He said his favorite thing about Taiwan is its beautiful, mountainous landscape, while he said he loves how Taipei simultaneously feels like both a metropolis and a small town.

“I am happy to be living here,” he said, adding that he finds the Taiwanese to be sensitive and passionate people who "love and respect classical music very much." Tokarski said he has organized several Polish classical music festivals in different cities around Taiwan in the past.

Last year’s Chopin Outdoor Concert was co-organized by the Polish Office in Taipei, the Taipei City Government, and Frederic Chopin Foundation of Taipei President Anna Fujita and was also held at Daan Forest Park. Then-Polish Office acting head Bartosz Rys said the concert was a reflection of the free, open-air concerts that are part of the Polish tradition.

(Polish Office in Taipei flyer)
