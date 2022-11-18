Alexa
30 US congressmen back bill calling for normalized ties with Taiwan

Bill calling on US to abandon 'one China policy,' restore diplomatic ties with Taiwan continuing to gain backers

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/18 11:16
(Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bill introduced last year calling on the U.S. to put an end to the "one-China" policy and restore diplomatic relations with Taiwan has quietly gained a total of 30 backers in Congress.

On March 1, 2021, congressmen Tom Tiffany and Scott Perry introduced a bill that called for the U.S. to abandon the "one China policy," resume formal relations with Taiwan, and begin negotiations on a U.S.-Taiwan free trade agreement. Since its introduction, the bill has gained 28 additional cosponsors, all of whom are Republicans thus far.

In addition to Tiffany and Perry, the cosponsors who joined in 2021 included Doug LaMalfa, Debbie Lesko, Diana Harshbarger, Nicole Malliotakis, Scott DesJarlais, Gregory W. Steube, Ralph Norman, Lisa McClain, Glenn Grothman, Kat Cammack, Tracey Mann, Marry Miller, Ronny Jackson, Louie Gohmert, Brian Babin, Tom McClintock, Nancy Mace, Bob Good, and Jake LaTurner. In 2022, 10 more representatives signed onto the bill, including Lance Gooden, Michelle Steel, Steven M. Palazzo, Randy K. Weber, Sr., Yvette Herrell, Pete Stauber, Burgess Owens, Byron Donalds, Robert E. Latta, and Lauren Boebert.

Tiffany's spokesperson said that the representative has been reaching out to members directly to gain support for the resolution. He stressed that Tiffany is seeking to reach out to Democrats with the hopes of making the effort bipartisan and expressed optimism that more can be added to the list in the coming weeks.
