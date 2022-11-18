MOFA thanks Japan PM for emphasizing Taiwan Strait peace at APEC 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio for speaking up for Taiwan during talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation 2022 on Thursday (Nov. 17).

During the 40-minute meeting, Kishida stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and expressed Japan's concern about China's human rights situation. The ministry is always happy to see the international community paying close attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait and taking constructive measures to help maintain regional peace, MOFA said in a press release.

Since Kishida was elected, the Japanese government has repeatedly stated that Taiwan and Japan share basic values such as freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, and that Taiwan is an important partner and precious friend of Japan, MOFA said. Japan has proven itself to be a member of the global democratic community, it added.

The foreign ministry said that as authoritarianism is expanding and challenging the international order, it will “actively work with like-minded countries” to defend universal values, promote peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and maintain freedom, openness, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.