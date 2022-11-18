Murray State tops No. 24 Texas A&M 88-79

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — JaCobi Wood scored 23 points and Murray State held off No. 24 Texas A&M 88-79 on Thursday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The Racers (2-1) will take on UMass in the semifinals while Texas A&M (2-1) faces Colorado on Friday.

The victory was the first for Murray State over a ranked team in a decade. The Aggies made their first appearance this week in The Associated Press Top 25 since Jan. 1, 2017.

Wood, from Belmont, led a foursome of transfers who were in double figures for the Racers. Kenny White Jr. (Tennessee Tech) scored 18 points, Jamari Smith (Queens of North Carolina) had 17 and Rob Perry (Stetson) 12. Murray State shot 50% and made 10 of 22 3-point attempts.

Tyrece Radford scored 19 points to lead Texas Tech, going over 1,000 for his career. Wade Taylor IV added 16, Manny Obaseki 12 and Julius Marble 11. The Aggies shot just 38% after hitting better than 50% in its first two games.

White scored seven straight points in an 8-0 run for the Racers' largest lead of 15 five minutes into the second half. After the Aggies got within two, White had a six-point streak in a 10-2 run to rebuild a 10-point lead with about six minutes remaining. Texas A&M cut the margin to five with 2 1/2 minutes left but a bucket by Smith and then 11 free throws to end the game ensured the Racers of the upset.

Smith, Wood and White were all in double figures in the second half, combining for 34 points.

Murray State jumped out to a 15-6 lead behind a pair of 3-pointers by Wood and was up 35-28 at halftime.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25