SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Quad City
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|32
|23
|Evansville
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|35
|31
|Roanoke
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|11
|27
|20
|Knoxville
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|25
|18
|Birmingham
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|25
|19
|Huntsville
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|21
|17
|Fayetteville
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|25
|33
|Peoria
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|16
|Pensacola
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|30
|30
|Vermilion County
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|14
|28
|Macon
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|14
|27
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Vermilion County at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
No games scheduled