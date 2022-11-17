Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/17 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 16 14 2 0 28 65 35
New Jersey 16 13 3 0 26 60 39
N.Y. Islanders 17 11 6 0 22 57 43
Carolina 16 10 5 1 21 50 43
Toronto 17 9 5 3 21 50 46
Florida 16 9 6 1 19 53 48
Tampa Bay 16 9 6 1 19 54 53
N.Y. Rangers 17 8 6 3 19 52 48
Detroit 16 7 5 4 18 46 53
Philadelphia 16 7 6 3 17 41 48
Montreal 16 8 7 1 17 48 53
Washington 18 7 9 2 16 51 58
Pittsburgh 16 6 7 3 15 56 57
Buffalo 17 7 10 0 14 60 61
Ottawa 16 6 9 1 13 55 54
Columbus 15 5 9 1 11 43 65
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 17 13 4 0 26 61 42
Los Angeles 19 11 7 1 23 64 64
Dallas 16 9 5 2 20 60 43
Winnipeg 14 9 4 1 19 43 33
Seattle 16 8 5 3 19 52 45
Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 61
Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 51 38
Calgary 15 7 6 2 16 47 50
Minnesota 16 7 7 2 16 43 47
Nashville 16 7 8 1 15 42 52
Chicago 16 6 7 3 15 40 51
San Jose 18 6 9 3 15 52 62
St. Louis 15 7 8 0 14 39 52
Arizona 15 6 8 1 13 40 54
Vancouver 17 5 9 3 13 58 70
Anaheim 16 5 10 1 11 45 70

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Buffalo 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 1

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m.