All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 16 14 2 0 28 65 35 9-0-0 5-2-0 3-2-0 Toronto 17 9 5 3 21 50 46 6-2-1 3-3-2 2-1-0 Florida 16 9 6 1 19 53 48 5-1-1 4-5-0 2-1-1 Tampa Bay 16 9 6 1 19 54 53 5-2-1 4-4-0 3-0-0 Detroit 16 7 5 4 18 46 53 5-2-2 2-3-2 1-2-1 Montreal 16 8 7 1 17 48 53 5-4-0 3-3-1 3-1-0 Buffalo 17 7 10 0 14 60 61 4-6-0 3-4-0 2-5-0 Ottawa 16 6 9 1 13 55 54 5-5-0 1-4-1 2-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 16 13 3 0 26 60 39 7-2-0 6-1-0 2-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 17 11 6 0 22 57 43 6-3-0 5-3-0 4-1-0 Carolina 16 10 5 1 21 50 43 4-2-0 6-3-1 3-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 17 8 6 3 19 52 48 4-3-3 4-3-0 1-3-0 Philadelphia 16 7 6 3 17 41 48 4-3-1 3-3-2 1-1-3 Washington 18 7 9 2 16 51 58 5-3-1 2-6-1 1-1-1 Pittsburgh 16 6 7 3 15 56 57 3-2-1 3-5-2 2-0-0 Columbus 15 5 9 1 11 43 65 4-5-0 1-4-1 3-3-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 16 9 5 2 20 60 43 4-2-0 5-3-2 4-1-0 Winnipeg 14 9 4 1 19 43 33 5-1-0 4-3-1 5-1-0 Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 51 38 4-2-1 4-3-0 3-1-1 Minnesota 16 7 7 2 16 43 47 2-4-1 5-3-1 1-2-0 Nashville 16 7 8 1 15 42 52 4-3-1 3-5-0 2-3-0 Chicago 16 6 7 3 15 40 51 4-4-1 2-3-2 0-3-1 St. Louis 15 7 8 0 14 39 52 2-4-0 5-4-0 2-2-0 Arizona 15 6 8 1 13 40 54 1-2-1 5-6-0 0-1-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 17 13 4 0 26 61 42 5-3-0 8-1-0 4-2-0 Los Angeles 19 11 7 1 23 64 64 6-3-0 5-4-1 1-3-0 Seattle 16 8 5 3 19 52 45 3-4-2 5-1-1 2-2-1 Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 61 4-6-0 5-2-0 2-2-0 Calgary 15 7 6 2 16 47 50 6-4-1 1-2-1 3-2-0 San Jose 18 6 9 3 15 52 62 1-5-3 5-4-0 1-1-2 Vancouver 17 5 9 3 13 58 70 2-3-1 3-6-2 2-1-0 Anaheim 16 5 10 1 11 45 70 3-4-0 2-6-1 3-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Buffalo 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 1

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m.