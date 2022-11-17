All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|16
|14
|2
|0
|28
|65
|35
|9-0-0
|5-2-0
|3-2-0
|Toronto
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|50
|46
|6-2-1
|3-3-2
|2-1-0
|Florida
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|53
|48
|5-1-1
|4-5-0
|2-1-1
|Tampa Bay
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|54
|53
|5-2-1
|4-4-0
|3-0-0
|Detroit
|16
|7
|5
|4
|18
|46
|53
|5-2-2
|2-3-2
|1-2-1
|Montreal
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|48
|53
|5-4-0
|3-3-1
|3-1-0
|Buffalo
|17
|7
|10
|0
|14
|60
|61
|4-6-0
|3-4-0
|2-5-0
|Ottawa
|16
|6
|9
|1
|13
|55
|54
|5-5-0
|1-4-1
|2-4-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|New Jersey
|16
|13
|3
|0
|26
|60
|39
|7-2-0
|6-1-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|11
|6
|0
|22
|57
|43
|6-3-0
|5-3-0
|4-1-0
|Carolina
|16
|10
|5
|1
|21
|50
|43
|4-2-0
|6-3-1
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|8
|6
|3
|19
|52
|48
|4-3-3
|4-3-0
|1-3-0
|Philadelphia
|16
|7
|6
|3
|17
|41
|48
|4-3-1
|3-3-2
|1-1-3
|Washington
|18
|7
|9
|2
|16
|51
|58
|5-3-1
|2-6-1
|1-1-1
|Pittsburgh
|16
|6
|7
|3
|15
|56
|57
|3-2-1
|3-5-2
|2-0-0
|Columbus
|15
|5
|9
|1
|11
|43
|65
|4-5-0
|1-4-1
|3-3-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|60
|43
|4-2-0
|5-3-2
|4-1-0
|Winnipeg
|14
|9
|4
|1
|19
|43
|33
|5-1-0
|4-3-1
|5-1-0
|Colorado
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|51
|38
|4-2-1
|4-3-0
|3-1-1
|Minnesota
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|43
|47
|2-4-1
|5-3-1
|1-2-0
|Nashville
|16
|7
|8
|1
|15
|42
|52
|4-3-1
|3-5-0
|2-3-0
|Chicago
|16
|6
|7
|3
|15
|40
|51
|4-4-1
|2-3-2
|0-3-1
|St. Louis
|15
|7
|8
|0
|14
|39
|52
|2-4-0
|5-4-0
|2-2-0
|Arizona
|15
|6
|8
|1
|13
|40
|54
|1-2-1
|5-6-0
|0-1-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|17
|13
|4
|0
|26
|61
|42
|5-3-0
|8-1-0
|4-2-0
|Los Angeles
|19
|11
|7
|1
|23
|64
|64
|6-3-0
|5-4-1
|1-3-0
|Seattle
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|52
|45
|3-4-2
|5-1-1
|2-2-1
|Edmonton
|17
|9
|8
|0
|18
|60
|61
|4-6-0
|5-2-0
|2-2-0
|Calgary
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|47
|50
|6-4-1
|1-2-1
|3-2-0
|San Jose
|18
|6
|9
|3
|15
|52
|62
|1-5-3
|5-4-0
|1-1-2
|Vancouver
|17
|5
|9
|3
|13
|58
|70
|2-3-1
|3-6-2
|2-1-0
|Anaheim
|16
|5
|10
|1
|11
|45
|70
|3-4-0
|2-6-1
|3-2-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Ottawa 4, Buffalo 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago 2
Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 1
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m.