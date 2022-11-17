Ireland and Wallabies closer to best sides for Dublin test

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland and Australia have reverted to full-strength sides for their rugby test on Saturday at Lansdowne Road after contrasting performances by fringe players last weekend.

The Irish labored to beat Fiji 35-17 and coach Andy Farrell was underwhelmed.

The Wallabies suffered a first defeat to Italy by 28-27 in Florence and coach Dave Rennie was embarrassed.

Both sides looked closer to the teams that gave huge efforts two weeks ago with minimal changes.

Jimmy O'Brien, who made his debut off the bench in the win over South Africa and started at fullback against Fiji, will run out on the left wing.

Mack Hansen was shifted from the left wing to the right and displaced Robert Baloucoune. Jamison Gibson-Park, coming back from injury at the start of the home series, was the scrumhalf after Conor Murray's series-ending groin injury.

The forward pack was unchanged.

The reserves include uncapped lock Joe McCarthy, the 13th Leinster player in the match 23, and backs Bundee Aki following a seven-week suspension, Craig Casey and Jack Crowley.

Allan Alaalatoa, who captained Australia in Italy, was at tighthead instead of Taniela Tupou in the only change to the pack which was edged by France 30-29 in Paris.

Mark Nawaqanitawase was retained on the right wing after his debut against Italy and Andrew Kellaway shifted to fullback for his third start there this year, at the expense of Jock Campbell.

Lock Nick Frost withdrew just before the Italy game but has been selected again.

The reserves have been bolstered by Tupou and backs Noah Lolesio and Jordan Petaia.

“We were all bitterly disappointed after last weekend's performance,” Australia coach Dave Rennie sad. “We're better than that and we need a response against Ireland on their home deck.”

Australia and Ireland last met in Dublin in 2016, when the home side prevailed 27-24.

___

Lineups:

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Jimmy O’Brien, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Bundee Aki.

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Tom Wright, Bernard Foley, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper, Jed Holloway, Caderyn Neville, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper (captain). Reserves: Folau Fainga’a, Tom Robertson, Taniela Tupou, Will Skelton, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Jordan Petaia.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports