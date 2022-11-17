NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|252
|241
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|250
|151
|N.Y. Jets
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|196
|176
|New England
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|203
|166
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|166
|168
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|1
|.450
|157
|203
|Jacksonville
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|216
|205
|Houston
|1
|7
|1
|.167
|149
|207
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|235
|196
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|228
|185
|Cleveland
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|217
|238
|Pittsburgh
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|140
|207
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|270
|206
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|200
|228
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|131
|149
|Las Vegas
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|203
|226
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|246
|167
|N.Y. Giants
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|187
|173
|Dallas
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|211
|164
|Washington
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|191
|213
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|183
|180
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|232
|250
|Carolina
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|204
|243
|New Orleans
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|222
|247
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|226
|191
|Green Bay
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|185
|216
|Detroit
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|219
|264
|Chicago
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|217
|247
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|257
|241
|San Francisco
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|198
|163
|Arizona
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|230
|258
|L.A. Rams
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|148
|200
___
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Carolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.