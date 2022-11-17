All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|13
|10
|1
|1
|1
|22
|40
|29
|Hershey
|12
|8
|2
|2
|0
|18
|34
|26
|Bridgeport
|12
|7
|2
|3
|0
|17
|44
|36
|Charlotte
|13
|7
|4
|1
|1
|16
|38
|42
|Springfield
|14
|6
|5
|0
|3
|15
|42
|40
|WB/Scranton
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|27
|23
|Hartford
|12
|4
|4
|1
|3
|12
|32
|41
|Lehigh Valley
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|27
|33
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|12
|9
|2
|1
|0
|19
|46
|35
|Rochester
|13
|7
|4
|1
|1
|16
|44
|43
|Cleveland
|13
|7
|5
|0
|1
|15
|51
|54
|Belleville
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|44
|54
|Syracuse
|14
|5
|6
|1
|2
|13
|52
|52
|Laval
|15
|4
|8
|3
|0
|11
|46
|56
|Utica
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|8
|26
|33
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|47
|38
|Manitoba
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|39
|29
|Texas
|14
|6
|5
|2
|1
|15
|43
|40
|Iowa
|11
|5
|3
|1
|2
|13
|37
|36
|Rockford
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|46
|43
|Grand Rapids
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|13
|44
|58
|Chicago
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|34
|41
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|43
|38
|Ontario
|12
|7
|4
|0
|1
|15
|38
|32
|Bakersfield
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|38
|33
|Tucson
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|39
|38
|San Jose
|13
|7
|5
|0
|1
|15
|31
|36
|Coachella Valley
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|41
|33
|Calgary
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|43
|39
|Abbotsford
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|34
|39
|San Diego
|14
|5
|9
|0
|0
|10
|38
|44
|Henderson
|15
|4
|11
|0
|0
|8
|38
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Syracuse 5, Springfield 4
Rockford 5, Grand Rapids 1
Charlotte 3, Hartford 2
Laval 4, Abbotsford 2
Belleville 8, Cleveland 7
Tucson 6, Henderson 2
San Jose 3, San Diego 0
No games scheduled
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 6 p.m.