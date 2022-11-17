Health and spa trips in Europe

"Sanus per aquam," i.e. "health through water," was the cry of one of the Romans who discovered the thermal springs in Baden-Baden 2,000 years ago. Th... "Sanus per aquam," i.e. "health through water," was the cry of one of the Romans who discovered the thermal springs in Baden-Baden 2,000 years ago. The Romans built bathhouses with underfloor heating and magnificent imperial pools made of marble. Today the city is still a famous spa town. More than 800,000 liters of hot, thermal water come out of the depths of the earth there every day.