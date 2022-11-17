Linear Motor Market Size Indicates To Witness the Fastest Growth 2030

The global linear motor market was valued at US$ 1,370 million in 2020. The global linear motor market is forecast to reach US$ 2189.4 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol117

A linear motor is an electric induction motor with a parallel linear stator and rotor placed in the middle to create straight-line motion.

Factors Affecting

The beneficial applications of linear motors in various industries, like electronics, automotive, robotics, semiconductors, would drive the growth of the global linear motor market.

Linear motors are generally used in machines to automatically perform functions, such as cutting, grinding, shearing, etc. Thus, the accuracy and profitable functions of these machines may accelerate their adoption in the coming years.

Linear motors offer exceptional reliability at a low cost. As a result, linear motors are in high demand across a wide range of sectors. Thus, the global linear motor market will benefit in the coming years.

Electromagnets are used to power linear motors and are expensive to manufacture. The global linear motor market would experience a slowdown as a result of this.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The Covid-19 outbreak prompted a lockdown to stop the virus from spreading. Many industries were forced to temporarily shut down because of the workforce shortage. The halt in operations adversely affected the global linear motor market. However, the global linear motors market is forecast to grow again after the government bodies lift the lockdowns.

The pandemic also affected the manufacturing activities as the import and export activities were all halted. Thus, the unavailability of raw materials affected the entire supply chain during the pandemic period.

Furthermore, linear motors are not dependent on other mechanical components, such as belts, pulleys, pinions. Moreover, they do not require elastic components, such as couplings, gearboxes, etc. As a result, it reduces the risk of motion mistakes and backlash. As a result of these benefits, market players may witness potential opportunities in the coming years.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol117

Regional Insight

The Asia-Pacific region owns the greatest proportion of hare of the global linear motor market. Emerging economies, such as China and India, are embracing new technology at a rapid pace. Furthermore, the government has launched several large-scale IT infrastructure improvement programs, which would surge the demand for linear motor technologies in the coming years.

Key Players

The following companies are the key players in the global linear motor market:

THK Co., Ltd.

NSK Ltd.

HIWIN Technologies Corp.

Nippon Thompson Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Timken Company

HepcoMotion

SCHNEEBERGER Group

Hitachi Metals, Ltd

KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH

Kollmorgen Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Moog Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Segmentation based on Type

U-channel linear motor

Flat-type linear motor

Cylindrical linear motor

Segmentation based on Application

Automotive

Electronics

Machine tools

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Packaging/Labelling

Robotics

Agricultural and construction

Petrochemical

Printing

Paper

Textile

Woodworking

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol117

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast –period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol117

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/