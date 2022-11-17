Side View Camera System Market | Deep Research Study with Forecast to 2030

The global side view camera system market was valued at US$ 75million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 392 million by the year 2030. The market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2030.

A side view camera is a camera installed in vehicles for safety reasons. The camera is attached to the side-view mirrors to provide a 360-degree view of the surroundings. The side view camera provides a better and enhanced driving experience to the drivers. The camera has several parts sensor, display, camera, and other parts. The camera helps in detecting pedestrians, maneuvering through congested and narrow roads, assisting in parking, and providing vision on things on the blind side of the driver.

Factors Infuencing

There has been a surge in demand for premium and luxury cars that come equipped with side-view cameras and other advanced systems. This factor will result in growth for the global side view camera market.

There has been an introduction of improved driving systems like side-view cameras throughout the years. Since many countries are moving towards better and safer driving policies, it will result in increasing demand for the global side view camera market.

The high installation cost of the cameras is projected to slow down the growth of the global side view camera market.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The covid-19 pandemic caused a strict lockdown to curb the infection rates from the virus. It resulted in a temporary halt in the production and manufacturing industry of many products, including automobiles. The slowdown in the automobile industry growth ultimately declined the growth of the global side view camera market. The side view camera market growth slowed down due to pandemic-induced lockdown. As a result, it hampered the demand and supply of the side-view camera market. The overall impact of the covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the demand of the global side view camera market.

Regional Insights

In terms of region, the Asia-Pacific region has the largest market share. The demand for side view camera systems is due to the high level of production and innovation in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China. Japan also introduced regulations that allowed vehicle manufacturers to place side view camera systems. Other countries like South Korea and China are anticipated to proceed with the same approach in the near future. The high production of vehicles in China is expected to increase demand for the global side view camera system.

Competitors in the Market

The following are the most prominent companies in the global side view camera system market:

Hyundai Mobis

Continental AG

Valeo

Magna International

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Stoneridge

Samvardhana Motherson

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global side view camera system market focuses on segments of Camera Type, Vehicle Type, Component, Technology, Application, Sales Channel and Region.

By Camera Type

Single Camera System

Multi-Camera System

By Vehicle Type

Personal Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Component

Camera

Display

ECU

By Technology

Digital Camera

Infrared Camera

Thermal Camera

By Application

Driver Monitoring System

Blind Spot Detection

Park Assist System

Night Vision System

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



