Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market: Industry Outlook and Future Scenarios 2030

The global collaborative robot (Cobot) market was valued at US$ 573.12 million in 2020. The market is expected to reach US$ 4925 million by 2030, by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Factors Influencing

The beneficial applications of cobot or collaborative robots are expected to raise their adoption during the forecast period. The collaborative robots provide excellent industrial automation solutions and help establish a safe working environment. With these features, the global collaborative robot (Cobot) market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

Due to strong government funding to promote automotive solutions, the global collaborative robot (Cobot) market is projected to offer beneficial opportunities to the market players in the future.

In 2017, Japan invested $30 million in a robot revolution after determining the country’s future. Furthermore, the South Korean ministry intends to promote robot demand by employing more service robots in the public sector. As a result, the future collaborative robot (Cobot) market is expected to grow in the coming years.

The reasonable price of the collaborative robots is expected to enhance their adoption during the analysis period.

The efficient working capability of collaborative robots enhances the productivity of the work. As a result, it would propel the growth of the market in the coming years. According to Universal Robot Company, collaborative robots can automate anything, from assembly to painting, screw-driving to labeling, etc. These applications of these robots have proven beneficial in various industries, including food and agriculture, pharmaceutical & medical, electronic & technology, and automotive & subcontractors.

Collaborative robots require regular software up-gradation and reprogramming. As a result, it would slow down the growth of the global collaborative robot market.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, the Asia Pacific region is observed as the highest contributor to the expansion of the global collaborative robot (Cobot) market. The industrial growth in China, India, Japan, and other South-East Asian countries has positively influenced the robotics integration for various tasks. Furthermore, government and private companies are highly investing in the sector. As a result, it would accelerate the growth of the overall collaborative robot market.

In addition, North America and Europe hold the second and third largest share in the collaborative robot market, owing to the expansion of the industrial sector in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The use of collaborative robots suddenly declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is due to the stringent regulations that are lockdown imposed by various countries. Most of the industrial sector had to stop their activities for a short period. As a result, it affected trade activities.

Market Segmentation

By Payload Capacity

Up to 5kg

Up to 10kg

above 10kg

By Application

Assembly

Pick & Place

Handling

Packaging

Quality Testing

Machine Tending

Gluing & Welding

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Furniture & Equipment

Plastic & Polymers

Metal & Machinery

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

ABB Ltd.

Universal Robots.

Rethink Robotics.

Kuka AG.

Fanuc Corporation.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Mrk-Systeme GmbH.

Precise Automation.

F&P Robotics AG.

Franka Emika GmbH.

Other prominent players

