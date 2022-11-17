AI in the Cyber Security Market Survey on Emerging Opportunities till 2030

The global AI in the cyber security market size was US$ 16.0 billion in 2020. The global AI in the cyber security market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 189.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Different technologies are used to protect organizations against cybercrime. These technologies include natural language processing, machine learning, and image processing, etc.
Factors Influencing
- Favorable government regulations towards data privacy are forecast to fuel the market growth.
- Prominent market players in the AI in the cybersecurity industry are investing in R&D activities to introduce technologically advanced systems. These systems would perform web filtering, anomaly detection, intrusion detection and prevent users from data loss. Thus, the advancements would surge the demand for AI in cyber security.
- The evolution of beneficial digital solutions and the rising adoption of cloud-based technology would propel the market growth in the coming years.
- Rising cases of cyber-attacks would contribute to the growth of global AI in the cyber security market.
- The limited budget for cybersecurity, mainly in developing and underdeveloped countries, is forecast to propel market growth.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, North America is forecast to dominate the AI in the cybersecurity market in terms of revenue. It is due to the increasing number of mobile malware attacks. Moreover, the rapidly growing use of internet-connected devices is forecast to create significant opportunities for the market players in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to record significant growth in the global AI in the cyber security market. It is due to the growing cybercrimes and rising digitalization. Moreover, various organizations are adopting these technologies to ensure the security of data. Thus, it would drive the growth of global AI in the cyber security market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden onset of the COVID-19 epidemic altered the entire growth landscape for many industries. Organizations had to change the mode of operation to survive in the market. As various organizations adopted remote methods to keep working, the demand for data security suddenly increased. Thus, the epidemic is forecast to have a positive impact on the global AI in the cyber security market. The use of cloud-based solutions increased during the pandemic. Market players in the global AI in the cyber security market witnessed a surging demand from small, medium, and large enterprises. Moreover, the fraudulent activities rapidly increased during the pandemic, which increased the demand for efficient security solutions. Thus, the global AI in the cyber security market is forecast to grow due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Competitors in The Market
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- RSA Security LLC
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- Fortinet, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- FireEye, Inc.
- BAE Systems Plc
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Symantec Corporation
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Technology
- Natural Language Processing
- Speech Recognition
- Machine Learning
- Image Processing
Insight by Service Type
- Identity and Access Security Services
- Network Security Services
- Cloud Security Services
- Data Security Services
- Others
Insight Application
- Firewall
- Distributed Denial of Services
- Anomaly Detection
- Web Filtering
- Intrusion Detection
- Data Loss Prevention
Insight by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
