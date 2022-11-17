Data Protection As A Service Market Analysis and Industry Research Report 2022-2030

The global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market was US$ 11.79 billion in 2020. The global data protection as a service (DPaaS) is forecast to reach the value of US$ 162.15 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 30.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Data Protection as a service (DPaaS) is a cloud-based web delivery service that helps preserve business data with excellent security features.

