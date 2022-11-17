Motion Sensor Market Will Booming Worldwide from 2022 to 2030

The global motion sensor market size was US$ 4.5 billion in 2020. The global motion sensor market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.21% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in an abrupt decline in the demand for motion sensors. People stopped buying electronics and other items. Moreover, as the priority shifted to other important things, the market witnessed a sudden decline in revenue generation. COVID-19 pandemic was a challenging situation for the global motion sensor market. However, the market may begin recovering by early 2021 as the government starts lifting regulations. Moreover, due to import-export challenges, the market players experienced several difficulties in procuring raw material. Thus, it impacted the manufacturing activities in the industry.
Factors Influencing
- The rising disposable income and increasing urbanization are the major factors driving the growth of the global motion sensor market. With the growing demand for automated devices, including hand dryers, doors, and faucets, the demand for motion sensors would ultimately increase.
- The expanding demand for motion sensors from the automotive, aerospace, and healthcare sectors may accelerate market growth during the analysis period.
- The growing demand for the miniaturization of MEMS devices is forecast to create various opportunities for the market players to innovate solutions.
- Stringent government regulations to boost the security of the systems are forecast to fuel the market growth.
- The development of smart homes and the growing demand for smartphones, wearable devices, and tablets would propel the global motion sensor market growth in the coming years.
- The complexity of motion sensors is forecast to decline the market growth during the forecast period.
Geographic Analysis
Europe is leading in the global motion sensor market and is forecast to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. It is because of the rising demand for consumer electronic devices, smart homes, etc.
The Asia Pacific region would grow rapidly in the global motion sensor market. The growth of the region would be due to the growing adoption of motion sensors for the manufacturing of consumer electronics, industrial surveillance systems, smart homes, etc. Moreover, the increasing demand for security-based devices is forecast to contribute to the regional growth in the global motion sensor market.
Competitors in The Market
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- KIONIX, Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors
- STM microelectronics
- TE Connectivity
- Sensata Technologies, Inc.
- MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.
- Bosch Sensortech GmbH
- KVH Industries, Inc.
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Motion Technology
- Active
- Tomographic
- Ultrasonic
- Microwave
- Passive
- Infrared
- Dual Technology
- Others (Temperature, Vibration, Area reflective, and others)
By Embedded Sensor
- MEMS Accelerometer
- MEMS Gyroscope
- MEMS Magnetometer
- Sensor Combos
By Function:
- Fully Automatic
- Semi-Automatic
By Application:
- Consumer electronics
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Gaming consoles
- Gaming AR & VR applications
- Wearable devices
- Others
- Automotive application
- Airbag deployment system
- Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)
- Suspension & leveling
- Vibration monitoring
- Electronic stability control
- Industrial application
- Fire alarms & smoke detectors
- Lighting controls (outdoor/indoor)
- Service robotics
- Automation (Doors, Elevators, Lighting, and others)
- Others (Lane Assistance, Access & Parking)
- Healthcare
- Fall detection
- Wellness and fitness tracking
- Clinical monitoring
- Others
- Commercial
- Automation (Doors, lighting, elevators, and others)
- Security & surveillance
- Others (lane assistance, access & parking)
- Residential
- Security & Surveillance
- Home Automation
- Safety
- HVAC
- Aerospace & defense
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
-The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast –period.
-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
