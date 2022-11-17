Springboks' Du Toit banned 3 weeks after headbutting Danty

DUBLIN (AP) — South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was suspended for three weeks on Thursday for headbutting France center Jonathan Danty.

Du Toit was already not considered by the Springboks for the test against Italy this weekend in Genoa, and also misses the England test next week in London, and another game to be decided.

He was sent off early in the test last Saturday in Marseille where he charged head-first into a ruck and connected with the head of Danty. Danty left injured. France won 30-26.

Du Toit denied it was worthy of a red card at his judiciary hearing. The committee disagreed and said it was reckless though not intentional.

The panel started the sanction at six weeks and reduced it to three after considering du Toit's remorse and disciplinary record. One match will be substituted if he completes the coach intervention program.

___