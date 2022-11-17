Taipei’s 2022 Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Festival celebrates 20th anniversary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Festival will open next Saturday (Nov. 25) and run through Dec. 11, with this year’s venue being inspired by the concept of “Autumn Chrysanthemum's 20th Birthday Celebration.”

Taipei City Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) said in a press release on Thursday that this year’s chrysanthemum festival will have 15 exhibition areas, which are currently being decorated.

The chrysanthemum festival is the largest of Taipei’s flower shows, according to the release. Different varieties of chrysanthemums are combined with creative garden and landscape designs to highlight different chrysanthemum themes every year.

Arts activities are held during weekends and holidays, while businesses in the Shilin area also offer exclusive discounts to attract visitors.

PSLO urged the public to “come and admire chrysanthemums in autumn and celebrate the festival’s 20th anniversary with citizens, creating happy memories together.”

The outdoor exhibition will open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the indoor exhibition will open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the festival's website or the Shilin Residence’s Facebook fan page.



(YouTube, PSLO video)