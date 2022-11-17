France captain Antoine Dupont suspended for 4 weeks

DUBLIN (AP) — France captain Antoine Dupont was suspended for four weeks on Thursday for his red card against South Africa.

Dupont will miss his team's rugby test against Japan on Sunday and three games for his Toulouse club.

He was sent off after taking out an airborne Cheslin Kolbe in the second half of their test last Saturday in Marseille. France won 30-26.

Dupont agreed at his judicial hearing that the offense was worthy of a red card, and the panel deemed it reckless and not deliberate.

The panel's sanction started at eight weeks and was reduced to four after considering his remorse and disciplinary record.

He's been nominated for world player of the year again. The awards are on Sunday.

