Cloud Gaming Market Size is projected to showcase a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2022-2030 with Top Countries Data

The Cloud Gaming Market set for a potential growth mainly driven by new entrants in the market and improved network performances. The global cloud gaming market is witnessing increasing adoption of next generation technologies. The social media games and mobile games are contributing major share to the overall market as these two channels consists of huge customer base. Some of the key vendors in cloud gaming market are G-cluster Global Corp’ gaikai’ Inc’ Amazon and others. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of global cloud gaming market’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

The report covers the global cloud gaming market in terms of the gaming audience’ gaming devices’ and gaming technologies. According to the statistics available’ the total global population in the year 2013 was 6.4 billion out of which 2.4 billion had access to the internet (online users) and 1.2 billion users are active gamers. Thus’ these statistics clearly shows how much scope of growth is there for online games market space and now these users are moving towards the cloud gaming as it gives them freedom to instantly play online games without waiting to download the game’ automatically updating the latest gaming software’ versions and ease of playing the game from any of the game devices such as smartphones’ smart TVs’ tablets’ pcs and game consoles.

In coming years’ lot many innovations such as virtual gaming will be seen in this space. The reason for the increase in the adaptability of the cloud gaming platform is its low cost’ 24 x 7 availability’ improved graphics’ less video streaming time’ and secure and an improved gaming experience. The Global Cloud Gaming market is expected to grow in the future mainly driven by the increase in gaming audience and gaming devices. The gaming audience (core gamers) is expected to drive the cloud gaming market than that of gaming devices (smartphones).

The Global Cloud Gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% during the period from 2015-2020 respectively. The core gamers market is growing at a CAGR of 33.5% followed by the smartphones growing at a CAGR of 29.8 % respectively’ during the period 2015-2020.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Sony Corporation

Microsoft

Nintendo.Co.Ltd

Samsung Electronics

LG

Ubitus

Gaikai

G-Cluster

Playcast Media

Google Inc.

Amazon

International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Happy Cloud

OnLive

TransGaming

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date statistics compiled by our researchers. These provide you with historical and forecast data, which is analyzed to tell you why your market is set to change

This enables you to anticipate market changes to remain ahead of your competitors

You will be able to copy data from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your marketing plans, business presentations, or other strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and table format will enable you to pinpoint the information you require quickly

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry concerning recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post-sales analyst support

