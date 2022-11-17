Cloud ERP Market Size 2022, SWOT Analysis by Players Continues Explosive Growth by 2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Cloud ERP market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Market Overview

The Indian cloud ERP market is comparatively less mature than other markets in the world but expected to grow in the future due to increasing demand from SME’s. The increased competition and globalization have become the key drivers for SME’s to deploy ERP on cloud to minimise infrastructure cost. The factors such as low IT manpower’ low operational cost’ data backup and recovery and Ubiquitous access are encouraging SME’s to move ERP on cloud. Some of the major providers of ERP on cloud are Oracle’ Ramco’ SAP’ Wipro and etc. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of Cloud ERP market in India’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Indian Market

ERP vendors are now focusing on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as the market is huge and are consistently trying to include more features in their solution offerings and provide vertical solutions to meet specific industry standards and needs. Large vendors’ as a part of their expansion strategy’ will continue to acquire small players in the market. As the India region is expecting a high growth in industrial and infrastructure sector in the next five years’ major vendors are looking to strengthen their partner base in this region. The cloud ERP considerably reduces the investments required in the alternative IT resources and offers greater flexibility.

Hence’ enterprises are shifting from on-premise to cloud ERP. Feature of accessing ERP from mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets would increase adoption of cloud ERP and become more competitive. The overall ERP market in India is expected to grow in the future mainly driven by the cloud ERP adoption among enterprises of all sizes. The cloud ERP market again is mainly driven by the cost advantages and flexibility which it brings to the organization. The SME segment is expected to drive cloud ERP market more than that of large enterprises.

The cloud ERP adoption in SME segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9%’ whereas large enterprise segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecasted years 2015-2020′ respectively.

Key Players Covered in the Report

EPICOR Software Corporation

NetSuite Inc.

Ramco Systems Ltd

INFOR

QAD INC

