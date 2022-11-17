Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size 2022, Growth Statistics, Emerging Trends, Top Leading Players and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR35

Market Overview

Internet penetration in India has increased over the years and it has largely been possible due to enhanced quality services by telecom operators at competitive rates. Increasing quality of handsets at affordable rates’ quality services by telecom providers’ need of information’ entertainment and M-commerce are driving the growth of mobile value added services. As the Indian consumers have upgraded themselves to smartphones’ popular , added services (VAS) such as short service message’ astrology updates’ news alerts and weather updates have been replaced by applications which have sophisticated features to meet consumer demands.

Mobile-Commerce’ Mobile-Governance’ Mobile-Health and Mobile-Education are the future of mobile value added services (M-VAS) market in India. Some of the major market players of mobile value added service market in India are Vodafone’ Airtel’ and BSNL. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of mobile value added services market in India’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Indian Market

The increasing smartphones and tablets market in India has led to the demand of the MVAS and has brought the growth opportunities for the telecom players’ content related players and mobile manufacturing players in the market. The recent roll out of the 4G technology is expected to drive data traffic in the future years. The traditional and modern MVAS adoption and usages by customers are gradually increasing in the country. The traditional value added services still hold the good growth’ delivering the real-time information efficiently to the consumers and large enterprises are focusing more on mobility applications to reach the customers in an effective way offering user-friendly services to sustain in the market. The Indian MVAS market is expected to grow in the upcoming years mainly driven by consumers VAS and enterprise VAS. The consumer VAS segment is expected to drive the Indian MVAS market’ but still enterprise VAS segment is predicated to see a large market growth in the near future.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR35

The Indian MVAS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the period 2015-2020. The consumer VAS and enterprise VAS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% and 19.3% during the period from 2015 to 2020′ respectively.

Key Players Covered in the Report

IMImobile Pvt.Ltd

CanvasM Technologies Pvt Ltd

OnMobile Global Ltd

Comviva Technologies Limited

Mobile2Win Pvt. Ltd

Value First Digital Media Pvt. Ltd

ACL Mobile Limited

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date statistics compiled by our researchers. These provide you with historical and forecast data, which is analyzed to tell you why your market is set to change

This enables you to anticipate market changes to remain ahead of your competitors

You will be able to copy data from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your marketing plans, business presentations, or other strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and table format will enable you to pinpoint the information you require quickly

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry concerning recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post-sales analyst support

Access Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR35

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/