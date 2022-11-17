IoT IN HEALTHCARE Market Segmentation, Future Trends, Growth Overview, Key Companies and Forecast by 2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the IoT IN HEALTHCARE market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Market Overview

Internet Of things (IOT) is a network which connects objects via embedded electronics’ sensors’ and network connectivity. IoT gather devices and share the information’ making it possible to collect and analyse data faster and accurately. IoT being used in healthcare sector acts as a catalyst for improving real-time communication between patients and the care provider?s. IoT applications are mostly used to improve access to care’ quality of care’ and reduce the cost of the total care. As the investment will increase in the healthcare systems’ it will be used in telehealth systems delivering better care for remote locations and monitoring systems for better decisions.

The customer intelligence market is expected to have a CAGR of 43.01% during the period 2016-2022′ mainly driven by growing investments in healthcare market by governments and various other stakeholders. The IoT health care market is analysed by six regions – North America’ Western Europe’ Asia-Pacific’ Central Eastern Europe (CEE)’ Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Further the region markets are also analysed by countries to understand the healthcare spending’ government initiatives and underlying opportunities for IoT healthcare market. North America is the most matured market sowing to its extensive health infrastructure and the ever increasing pressure to control the healthcare costs.

Healthcare providers’ payers’ bio pharma and medical devices companies are investing heavily in adopting new technologies’ enter new markets with acquisitions and forge multiple collaborations to scale and be ahead of the competitors. Healthcare market is favoured by government mandates which reduce healthcare burden on individual. One of the major trend in the market ishit by high consumerization. Consumers want to take control of their health and which has boosted the market for fitness bands such as Nike Fuel band’ Google Glass’ and Fitbit. The devices provide data at regular or scheduled intervals of time which are often supported by analytics for consumer to take control of their health and be aware of any variations from the normal health condition.

Healthcare organizations adopting IoT solutions to reduce cost of healthcare and also improve quality of healthcare delivery. Major capabilities of customer intelligence solution are predictive analytics’ decision management’ real-time scoring’ customer engagement’ cross-campaign optimization’ customer lifetime value segmentation. Some of the major market players include GE Healthcare’ Medtronic’ Koninklijke Philips NV’ Stanley Healthcare’ and AirStrip Technologies.

This study covers and analyses “IoT healthcare market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry’ this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiative and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

IoT solutions is changing the course of healthcare industry and is impacting the way people are treated. IoT is a disruptive innovation which bridges interoperability challenges to radically change the way in which healthcare will be delivered’ driving better outcomes’ increasing efficiency and making healthcare affordable. . All stakeholders of the system i.e.’ Governments’ health care delivery systems’ insurers’ and consumers are engaged in a persistent tug-of-war between competing priorities: meeting the increasing demand for health care services and reducing the rising cost of those services.

With customers being empowered by the mobile and accessibility to internet’ there has been a startling change in the behaviour patterns and the influencer which helps them in deciding which doctor’ medicine or treatment to opt for. The market will see enormous growth of IoT applications which would more of consumer oriented.

Organisations in healthcare space to expand their offerings and scaling up are forging multiple partnerships with technology providers. They also collaborate and develop new solutions to cater to the market. Start-ups in the healthcare space are truly revolutionary with smart systems such as adhere mechanisms to control drug usage and after effects of the drugs in taken. The smart pills and adhere mechanisms provide immense data to care providers and relatives to take necessary steps when an abnormality is detected. Anonymous information is also passed for drug trial which helps in improving the overall drug capability.

Report Ocean Research forecasts the IoT healthcare market to grow at a CAGR of 43.01% during the period 2016-2022. The report covers IoT healthcare market in terms of types’ technology & services’ applications’ and regions. The regions include North America’ Western Europe’ Asia Pacific( Excluding Japan)’ Central Eastern Europe’ Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Further the report also analyses country level analysis for every region. The report also covers market share’ value chain analyses’ and market metrics such as drivers and restraints. In addition’ it presents a competitive landscape and profiles of the key market participants.

Key Players Covered in the Report

GE Healthcare

Medtronic’ Inc.

Philips NV

Stanley Healthcare

AirStrip Technologies

Vivify Health’ Inc.

Cisco Systems

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

SAP SE

Cerner Corp.

Proteus Digital Health’ Inc.

Adheretech’ Inc.

Diabetizer Ltd. & Co. KG

Propeller Health

Healthsense Inc.

