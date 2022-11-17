Mammography Market : New Business Strategies And Forecast By 2030 with Top Countries Data

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Mammography market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Market Analysis: The “Global Mammography Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.03% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The Mammography market is analyzed based on three segments – types’ end users’ and regions.

Global Mammography Market – Drivers’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecasts: 2017-2023

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR194

Overview: Mammography is known as the process of using low-radiation X-rays to diagnose tumors in the human breast. Mammography equipment (mammogram) is fundamentally used as a diagnostic and screening tool. The main purpose of mammography is the early detection of breast cancer through the identification of microcalcifications (tiny specks of calcium deposits that can be scattered throughout the mammary gland). Mammography is believed to reduce mortality from breast cancer by early detection. Awareness of breast changes and physical examination by a physician are considered essential parts of regular breast care. Mammography has been recommended as a standard screening process for breast cancer worldwide. There are three types of mammography systems: analog systems’ computed tomography (CR) systems’ and full-field digital mammography (FFDM).

The market growth can be attributed to the rising initiatives by various governments and NGOs to raise awareness about early diagnosis of macrocalcifications in breast tissue. Some significant organizations such as the National Breast Cancer Foundation’ CDC’ and Breast Cancer Organization are promoting the early diagnosis of mammary gland calcification’ which is one of the crucial factors expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

The major drivers of the mammography market include increasing incidence of breast cancer since past 25 years. In 2015′ American cancer society estimated the 292’130 new cases of breast cancer. Moreover’ increasing demand and current 3D mammogram launches by the major players is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecasted period. For instance’ Hologic offers 2D and 3D imaging-guided breast biopsies via Affirm prone biopsy system. The vendors are currently focusing on the technological advancements’ new product launches’ and strategic positioning of their businesses in the emerging economies. These factors are expected to drive the Global Mammography market in the future.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are the Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World (ROW). The Americas is set to be the leading region for the mammography market’ followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific and ROW are set to be the emerging regions. India is considered to be one of the most attractive economies in the emerging regions. Companies’ such as Philips Healthcare and Hologic’ execute breast cancer awareness programmes in association with leading hospitals and healthcare agencies in developed countries to target more patients.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR194

Product Type Analysis: The Global Mammography market can be segmented into the following types of mammography devices used for screening: Analog Mammography’ 2D Mammography’ and 3D Mammography. The global 3D digital mammography market is expected to show rapid growth in the forecast period’ due to the replacement of 2D mammography by 3D mammography in the high and mid-tier hospitals in the developed countries. By lessening the recall rates of women for breast cancer screening’ digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) promises reduction of overall healthcare costs which is beneficial for the medical insurers. The 2D Mammography segment generated the highest revenue in 2016′ and is expected to dominate the market during the forecasted period. This is mainly due to the price difference between 2D and 3D mammograms. The market is also witnessing various mergers’ acquisitions’ and collaborations among the top players’ which is defining the future of the Global Mammography market.

Key Players: Hologic Inc.’ Philips Healthcare’ Siemens Healthineers’ GE Healthcare’ Fujifilm Holding Corp.’ Toshiba Medical Systems Corp.’ Planmed Oy’ Carestream Health Inc. and other predominate & niche players.

Competitive Analysis: The Global Mammography market is highly fragmented with the presence of large as well as small and medium vendors. The advances in technology and product upgradation will increase the competition among vendors. The market is highly dynamic with the presence of few big players accounting for more than half of the revenue generated worldwide.

Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR194

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of mammography in the end users and regions. With that’ key stakeholders can know about the major trends’ drivers’ investments’ vertical player’s initiatives’ government initiatives towards the mammography screening adoption in the upcoming years along with the details of commercial products available in the market. Moreover’ the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally’ the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Americas’EMEA and APAC

Key Players Covered in the Report

Hologic Inc’GE Healthcare Inc’Siemens Healthineers Inc’Fujifilm Holdings Corp’Philips Healthcare

Planmed Oy’Toshiba Medical Systems Corp’Carestream Health Inc.

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date statistics compiled by our researchers. These provide you with historical and forecast data, which is analyzed to tell you why your market is set to change

This enables you to anticipate market changes to remain ahead of your competitors

You will be able to copy data from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your marketing plans, business presentations, or other strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and table format will enable you to pinpoint the information you require quickly

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry concerning recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post-sales analyst support

Access Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR194

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/