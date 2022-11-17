Wearable medical robots Market Size, financial planning, and business expansion plans 2022 to 2030

Global wearable medical robot Market is valued approximately at USD 678.9 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 43.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Wearable medical robots which are also known as exoskeleton are a form of wearable medical equipment that helps people enhances their physical ability and mobility. Growing usage of robots in complex surgeries and growing prevalence of the diseases has driven the wearable medical robot market.

For Instance: As per the reports of National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Centre (NSCIAC) as of 2018, around 288,000 people in the US were suffering from Spinal Cord injuries, with yearly incidence rate of 17,700. Also, increasing number of M&A deals between major players in order to broaden their range of products is most likely to boost the overall growth of the global wearable medical robot market. However, Lack of skilled specialists and lack of awareness about the technology can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global wearable medical robot market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Advanced healthcare system is driving the market growth in the North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to developing interest in novel robotic technology for healthcare.

Major market player included in this report are:

Surgical Robotics

Intuitive Surgical

Transenterix

Medrobotics

Verb Surgical

Hansen Medical

Medtech

Titan Medical

Microbot Medical

Cyberknife System

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Application within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Prosthetic Robots

Orthotics Robots

Assistive Robots

Therapeutic Robots

Others

By Application:

Endoscopic Surgery

Rehabilitation

Urology

Neurology

Cardiology

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

