Wearable medical robots Market Size, financial planning, and business expansion plans 2022 to 2030

Global wearable medical robot Market is valued approximately at USD 678.9 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 43.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Wearable medical robots which are also known as exoskeleton are a form of wearable medical equipment that helps people enhances their physical ability and mobility. Growing usage of robots in complex surgeries and growing prevalence of the diseases has driven the wearable medical robot market.
For Instance: As per the reports of National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Centre (NSCIAC) as of 2018, around 288,000 people in the US were suffering from Spinal Cord injuries, with yearly incidence rate of 17,700. Also, increasing number of M&A deals between major players in order to broaden their range of products is most likely to boost the overall growth of the global wearable medical robot market. However, Lack of skilled specialists and lack of awareness about the technology can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global wearable medical robot market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Advanced healthcare system is driving the market growth in the North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to developing interest in novel robotic technology for healthcare.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Surgical Robotics
- Intuitive Surgical
- Transenterix
- Medrobotics
- Verb Surgical
- Hansen Medical
- Medtech
- Titan Medical
- Microbot Medical
- Cyberknife System
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Application within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Prosthetic Robots
Orthotics Robots
Assistive Robots
Therapeutic Robots
Others
By Application:
Endoscopic Surgery
Rehabilitation
Urology
Neurology
Cardiology
Others
By End-User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
