Life Science Analytics Market Size, trends, analysis, and development status 2022 to 2030

Global Life Science Analytics Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Life Science Analytics is a device for transferring thermal energy (heat) from one fluid (liquid or gas) to another, when the two fluids are physically separated; such as a radiator. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of analytics for sales and marketing applications has led to the adoption of Life Science Analytics across the forecast period.
For Instance: As per the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP), Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability in the United States. They result in $3.8 trillion in annual healthcare costs. Only the cost of cancer care continues to rise, and it is reached $38,035 billion by 2020. Also, with the increasing focus on value-based medicine, the adoption & demand for Life Science Analytics is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, data privacy issues impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Life Science Analytics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the need for improved data standardization, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Whereas, North – America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing adoption of analytics for sales and marketing applications would create lucrative growth prospects for the Life Science Analytics Market across North America region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Cerner Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Accenture
- SAS Institute Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- IQVIA
- Wipro
- Cognizant
- SCIO Health Analytics
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Descriptive Analytics
Predictive Analytics
Prescriptive Analytics
By Model:
On-premise model
On-demand model
By End Use:
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Medical Device Companies
Research Centers
Third-party Administrators
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
