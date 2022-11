Vaccines Market Size, Trends, Sales and Revenue Analysis and Global Forecast to 2030

Global Vaccines Market is valued at approximately USD 47.74 billion in 2021and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A vaccine is a biological product that offers vigorous acquired immunity to a specific infectious disease. A vaccine is used to boost the creation of antibodies and deliver immunity against one or several diseases. It comprises an agent that mimics a disease-causing microorganism and is usually produced from a debilitated or killed form of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.

The growing occurrence of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, rising focus on immunization programs, increasing government support for vaccine development, and rising industry initiatives to augment vaccine R&D activities are the chief factors that may surge the market demand across the globe. For instance, as per the UNICEF, in November 2019, about 260,000 vaccination doses were delivered to prevent measles in Tonga, Samoa, and Fiji. However, the high cost of vaccine development impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising inclination on therapeutic vaccines is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Vaccines market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing investments by the various non-government and government organizations for vaccine development and the high prevalence of infectious diseases. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising government initiatives, growing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of a large patient population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vaccines market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur

Merck & Co., Inc.

CSL Limited

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Panacea Biotec

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Conjugate vaccines

Inactivated and subunit vaccines

Live attenuated vaccines

Recombinant vaccines

Toxoid vaccines

By Technology:

Monovalent vaccines

Multivalent vaccines

By Disease Indication:

Pneumococcal disease

DTP

Influenza

HPV

Meningococcal disease

Polio

Rotavirus

Hepatitis

MMR

Varicella

Herpes zoster

Other disease indications

By Route of Administration:

Intramuscular and subcutaneous administration

Oral administration

Other routes of administration

By Patient Type:

Pediatric patients

Adult patients

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

