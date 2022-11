Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size, 2022 Industry Development, Strategy, Survey and Recent Trends 2030

Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers is a smart irrigation controller that monitors weather, soil conditions, evaporation and plant water use to automatically adjust the watering schedule to actual conditions of the site. The government initiatives to promote water conservation and growing investment in agriculture sector have led to the adoption of Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers across the forecast period.

For Instance: The Economic Survey of India 2020-21 report stated that in FY20, the total food grain production in the country was recorded at 296.65 million tonnes-up by 11.44 million tonnes compared with 285.21 million tonnes in FY19. The government has set a target to buy 42.74 million tonnes from the central pool in FY21; this is 10% more than the quantity purchased in FY20. Also, with the decreasing cost of sensors and controllers used in smart irrigation systems, the adoption & demand for Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs and limited technical knowledge and skills among farmers impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing R&D and energy efficiency. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing penetration of smartphones and other devices to remotely access field data would create lucrative growth prospects for the Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Weathermatic

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Rain Bird Corporation

Skydrop, LLC

Mottech Water Solutions Ltd.

Holman Industries

FlyBird Farm Innovations Pvt. Ltd

Rachio Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Type:

Plug-in Irrigation Controllers

Standalone Irrigation Controllers

Smart Irrigation Sprinkler Controllers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

