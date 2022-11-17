Mobile Robot Market Share, Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2022-2030

Global Mobile Robot Market is valued at approximately USD 35.41 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.71% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Mobile Robots or Mobile Robotic Technology is a subfield of Robotics and Information Engineering. A mobile robot is a locomotive device capable of moving around, often without guidance and support. Hardware components such as sensors, control systems and other mechanical components are used to regulate these robots. Increasing use of Robots for personal & domestic use and rise in demand for the warehouse automation has driven the adoption of Mobile Robots across the projected period.
For Instance: As per the study done by an online portal named PICK-PLACE, by 2018 45% out of 200 e-commerce companies were all set for the deployment of robots in their warehouse and delivery operations. Also, rise in demand for assistance for worldwide increasing geriatric population and development of robots with specific and advanced features is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Mobile Robot Market. However, lack of high-level interfacing and safety concerns during use can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Mobile Robot Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Advancements in robotic technologies are driving market growth in North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period due to the strong consumer base and establishment of e-commerce giants like Amazon and Wal-Mart demanding warehouse automation via AGVs.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Parrot
- Northrop Grumman
- Honda Motor
- Softbank
- iRobot
- DJI
- Lockheed Martin
- Kongsberg Maritime
- Kuka
- Samsung Electronics
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Operating Environment:
Aerial
Ground
Marine
By Component:
Hardware
Software
By Type:
Professional Robots
Personal and Domestic Robots
By Application:
Domestic
Military
Logistic
Field
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
