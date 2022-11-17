Mobile Robot Market Share, Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2022-2030

Global Mobile Robot Market is valued at approximately USD 35.41 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.71% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Mobile Robots or Mobile Robotic Technology is a subfield of Robotics and Information Engineering. A mobile robot is a locomotive device capable of moving around, often without guidance and support. Hardware components such as sensors, control systems and other mechanical components are used to regulate these robots. Increasing use of Robots for personal & domestic use and rise in demand for the warehouse automation has driven the adoption of Mobile Robots across the projected period.

For Instance: As per the study done by an online portal named PICK-PLACE, by 2018 45% out of 200 e-commerce companies were all set for the deployment of robots in their warehouse and delivery operations. Also, rise in demand for assistance for worldwide increasing geriatric population and development of robots with specific and advanced features is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Mobile Robot Market. However, lack of high-level interfacing and safety concerns during use can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Mobile Robot Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Advancements in robotic technologies are driving market growth in North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period due to the strong consumer base and establishment of e-commerce giants like Amazon and Wal-Mart demanding warehouse automation via AGVs.

Major market players included in this report are:

Parrot

Northrop Grumman

Honda Motor

Softbank

iRobot

DJI

Lockheed Martin

Kongsberg Maritime

Kuka

Samsung Electronics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Operating Environment:

Aerial

Ground

Marine

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Type:

Professional Robots

Personal and Domestic Robots

By Application:

Domestic

Military

Logistic

Field

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

