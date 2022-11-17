Micro Fulfilment Market Size, Situation Analysis 2022-2030

Global Micro Fulfilment Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Micro-fulfilment is the retail answer to modern consumer demands helping brands maintain control of the shopping experience, retain critical customer data, and make rapid order fulfilment profitable. The huge investment in start-ups like Takeoff Technologies, Fabric, Attabotics, Exotec Solutions and Alert Innovation, and the rising e-commerce industry has led to the adoption of Micro Fulfillment across the forecast period.

For Instance: According to NASSCOM, The Indian online grocery market is estimated to reach US$ 18.2 billion in 2024 from US $1.9 billion in 2019, expanding at a CAGR of 57%. India’s e-commerce orders volume increased by 36% in the last quarter of 2020. Also, with the advances in AI and machine vision, the adoption & demand for Micro Fulfillment is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, skilled labour shortage impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Micro Fulfilment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the Economics of online grocery and the presence of developed IT infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as investing in cutting-edge robotics and automation for their Customer Fulfillment Centers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Micro Fulfillment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cleveron

Alert Innovation

Dematic

Exotec

Fabric

Company Profiles

Addverb Technologies

Attabotics

AutoStore

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Cube-storage

Shuttle Based

AMR Based

Others

By End-Use:

Grocery Omni-channel

Pure-play E-commerce

Retail Omni-channel

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

