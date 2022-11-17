Food Testing Kits Market Size, demand, and future forecasts 2022-2030

Global Food Testing Kits Market is valued approximately USD 2.25 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Food Testing Kits is a food product testing is the scientific analysis of food and its contents. It is done to provide information about various characteristics of food, including the structure, composition, and physicochemical properties. The growing demand for faster and reliable test results and investments by the biotech industry has led the adoption of Food Testing Kits across the forecast period.

For Instance: India is among the top 12 destinations for biotechnology worldwide. The industry comprises >2,700 biotech start-ups and >2,500 biotech companies in the country. India has 665 FDA-approved plants the US; 44% of the Global abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) and >1400 manufacturing plants, which are compliant with WHO. Also, with the development of multi-contaminant analyzing technology and growing consumer awareness, the adoption & demand for Food Testing Kits is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of harmonization of food safety regulations and heavy duty on test kits impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Food Testing Kits Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the Global occurrences of incidences such as foodborne illnesses caused by pathogens. In developed countries, millions of cases of infectious gastrointestinal diseases. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growth in incidences of foodborne illnesses, Globalization of food trade, increase in preference for on-site testing, and stringent international food safety regulations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Food Testing Kits Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat (Germany)

Thermo Fisher (US),

Agilent (US),

Eurofins (Luxembourg),

bioMerieux (France),

Neogen (US).

PerkinElmer (US),

Bio-Rad (US),

QIAGEN (Germany),

EnviroLogix (US

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Target:

Pathogens

Meat species

GMOs

Allergens

Mycotoxins

Others

By Technology:

PCR-based

Immunoassay-based

Enzyme substrate-based

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

