Geospatial Solutions Market Size, SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Global Geospatial Solutions Market is valued at approximately USD 298.27 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Geospatial Solutions or Geospatial Technology is a growing field that includes Geographic Information System (GIS), Remote Sensing (RS) and Global Positioning System (GPS). Geospatial technology is used to collect data that is geo-referenced and which can be further used for analysis, modelling, simulations, and visualization. Emerging new technologies like 3D, AR, VR, rise in use of Lbs and revolutionary changes via AI, Cloud, IoT, has driven the adoption of Geospatial Solutions across the projected period. The ICT sector’s creation of goods and services also contributes to economic growth and development.

For Instance: According to the data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s database, ICT good exports (percentage of total good exports) increased from 10.816 in 2015 to 11.536 in 2019. Also, evolution of 4D Gis Software is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Global Geospatial Solutions Market. However, lack of skilled Engineers and staff and changing regulatory guidelines can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Geospatial Solutions Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Rise in the integration of geographical technologies into mainline technologies is driving the market growth in North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to increase in the utility of the Geospatial System.

Major market players included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Earth Observations

Scanning

Geospatial Analysis

GNSS & Positioning

By Solution:

Hardware

Software

Service

By End-Users:

Utility

Business

Transportation

Defence & Intelligence

Infrastructural Development

Natural Resources

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

