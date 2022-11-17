Geospatial Solutions Market Size, SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Global Geospatial Solutions Market is valued at approximately USD 298.27 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Geospatial Solutions or Geospatial Technology is a growing field that includes Geographic Information System (GIS), Remote Sensing (RS) and Global Positioning System (GPS). Geospatial technology is used to collect data that is geo-referenced and which can be further used for analysis, modelling, simulations, and visualization. Emerging new technologies like 3D, AR, VR, rise in use of Lbs and revolutionary changes via AI, Cloud, IoT, has driven the adoption of Geospatial Solutions across the projected period. The ICT sector’s creation of goods and services also contributes to economic growth and development.
For Instance: According to the data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s database, ICT good exports (percentage of total good exports) increased from 10.816 in 2015 to 11.536 in 2019. Also, evolution of 4D Gis Software is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Global Geospatial Solutions Market. However, lack of skilled Engineers and staff and changing regulatory guidelines can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Geospatial Solutions Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Rise in the integration of geographical technologies into mainline technologies is driving the market growth in North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to increase in the utility of the Geospatial System.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Omron Corporation
- Tanita Corporation
- InBody
- RJL Systems
- Seca gmbh & Co. Kg
- Evolt 360
- Selvas Healthcare
- Charder Electronic Co. Ltd.
- Fook Tin Group Holding Ltd.
- Bodystat Ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Earth Observations
Scanning
Geospatial Analysis
GNSS & Positioning
By Solution:
Hardware
Software
Service
By End-Users:
Utility
Business
Transportation
Defence & Intelligence
Infrastructural Development
Natural Resources
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
