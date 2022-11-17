APAC Construction & Demolition Robots Market Exceptional Business Performance | CAGR of 13.64%

Report Ocean has published a new report on the APAC Construction & Demolition Robots Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the APAC Construction & Demolition Robots Market.

Asia-Pacific construction & demolition (C&D) robots market is expected to grow at a 2019-2025 CAGR of 13.64%

Key Players:

Advanced Construction Robotics

Apis Cor

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Brokk AB

Conjet AB

Construction Robotics, LLC

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics Limited

Fujita Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Komatsu Limited

Lifco AB

MX3D

nLink Construction Robotics

Sarcos Corporation

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

Based on product type

> Traditional Robots

> Robotic ARMs

> Exoskeletons

On basis of robot automation

> Semi-Autonomous Robots

> Fully Autonomous Robots

On basis of robot function

> Demolition Robots

> Bricklaying Robots

> Concrete Structural Erection Robots

> 3D Printing Robots

> Others

On basis of application

> Public Infrastructure

> Commercial and Residential Buildings

> Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

> Others

Geographically

> Japan

> China

> Australia

> India

> South Korea

> Rest of APAC

