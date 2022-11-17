Certificate Authority Market Industry Analysis, size, share, and Trends, 2022-2030

Global Certificate Authority Market is valued approximately USD 119.48 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The certified authority is an entity that issues digital certificates. A digital certificate endorses the ownership of a public key by the labeled theme of the certificate. Digital certificates add encryption for assuring website protection. The rising number of stringent regulatory standards and data privacy compliances, increasing incidences of HTTPS phishing attacks, growing concerns pertaining to loss of critical data, coupled with the surging adoption of cloud-based and virtualization technologies are the primary factors that are projected to boosts the Market demand around the world.
For instance, in April 2021, DigiCert launched the company’s new DigiCert Automation Manager- a containerized enterprise solution for on-premises, high-volume TLS certificate automation. However, a lack of awareness among organizations about the significance of SSL certificates is a major challenge before the Market growth. Also, the exponential rise in the adoption of IoT trends across industry verticals is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the Market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the Global Certificate Authority Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of Market share owing to the execution of stringent data security regulations and compliance and the significant presence of primary certificate authorities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rapid digital transformation, an increasing number of online businesses, as well as increased proliferation of the internet of things (IoT), would create lucrative growth prospects for the Certificate Authority Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major Market players included in this report are:
- IdenTrust
- DigiCert
- Sectigo
- GlobalSign
- Entrust
- GoDaddy
- Let’s Encrypt
- SSL.com
- Trustwave
- TWCA
The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:
By Component:
Certificate Types
Services
By Certificate Types:
SSL Certificates
Secure Email Certificates
Code Signing Certificates
Authentication Certificates
By Services:
Support Services
Implementation and Integration Services
Managed PKI Services
By Organization Size:
Large Size Enterprises
Small and Medium Size Enterprises
By Vertical:
BFSI
Retail and eCommerce
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
IT and Telecom
Travel and Hospitality
Education
Other verticals
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
