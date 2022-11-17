Taipei Zoo panda health condition stabilizes, well-wishers decorate message wall

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following adjustments in medication, Taipei Zoo’s 18-year-old giant panda Tuan Tuan (團團), which was diagnosed with brain lesions in September, is reportedly in a more stable condition and has regained some of its appetite.

In a press release issued on Wednesday (Nov. 16), Taipei Zoo thanked the two Chinese experts who flew to Taiwan to visit the sick animal and share panda-caring experiences with its staff. The zoo also thanked the public for sending well wishes and announced that it will be opening a section on its website for fans to leave messages.

At the end of October, the zoo wrote, it had set up a message wall at the exit of the giant pandas’ Xinguang Special Exhibit House for visitors to write and post messages. It added that students at Taoyuan City’s Xin Yi Elementary School even wrote postcards for Tuan Tuan, which, along with the messages, “are an important teaching material for education on life’s issues.”

Since Tuan Tuan began suffering from seizures, the zoo’s medical team has increased its observation time to better assess the animal’s health. The zoo added that though Tuan Tuan is still not in a fit condition to return to the public enclosure and meet visitors, its condition, once rapidly developing, has stabilized.



Well-wishers' notes fill up a message wall Taipei Zoo set up outside the pandas' enclosure. (Taipei Zoo photo)



While monitoring Tuan Tuan's activities, zookeepers observe its human-like behavior while it plays with a cushion. (Taipei Zoo photo)