Atami Hotel Taipei Onsen works with CCU to provide accommodation for students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Atami Hotel Taipei Onsen (熱海飯店), a famed star-rated hot spring hotel in Taipei’s Beitou District, has entered an agreement with nearby Chinese Culture University (CCU) to provide 250-bed accommodation for the university’s students during the second semester of the school year, and both sides have worked out details regarding the accommodation program.

CCU announced the program in a press release Thursday (Nov. 17), urging students who are interested to sign up while spaces are still available.

The release said that the hotel will provide single and twin rooms and each room is equipped with beds, desks, closets, refrigerators, air conditioners, and Wi-Fi. The types of rooms available and the rents for different types of rooms are listed below:

The rent for a 24.70 m2 twin room is NT$19,800 (US$634) per person per semester

The rent for a 16.53 m2 twin room is NT$17,000 per person per semester

The rent for a 16.53 m2 single room is NT$28,800 per person per semester

Water and electricity fees are included in the rent.

The university said that it will not make any profit from the program, and will send dormitory managers to the hotel to report students' needs and ensure their safety, CNA reported.

CCU added that it will dispatch school buses to transport students between the school and the hotel.

The hotel has agreed to provide students with quality hotel management as well as various vending machines, microwave ovens, washing machines, and designated public spaces for students, according to the university. Laundry and room services are provided for students at their own expense, and special rates for hot spring bathing will be given to students, per CNA.



(Atami Hotel Taipei Onsen photo)