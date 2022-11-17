Ukraine, Russia extend Black Sea grain deal for 120 days

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Thursday that the Black Sea grain deal between Ukraine and Russia will be extended for another 120 days.

He said continuing the grain export agreement brokered by Turkey with the UN was "another important step in the global fight against the food crisis."

A senior Turkish official said, "The agreement will remain in place under current terms for four months."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement "by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine."

Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to allow Ukrainian foodstuff exports via the Black Sea in a move to ease a global food crisis. The agreement allowed ships to travel without being attacked on specific routes from Ukraine to the Bosporus.

Earlier this month, Moscow was unsure it would renew the deal, which was slated to end on November 19.

The agreement is crucial in securing food supplies for developing countries in Africa and the Middle East. Ukraine is a major global exporter of wheat, along with Russia. Grain exports were renewed after a hiatus of over four months caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia had threatened to let the agreement lapse, creating a global grain crisis, if it was not granted full access to global markets for its own food and fertilizer exports.

On Tuesday, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Guterres and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a "very frank and open discussion" on the Black Sea grain deal.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the discussions said that the export of Russian ammonia via a pipeline to the Black Sea is not yet agreed on as part of the renewed deal.

